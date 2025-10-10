Tanzania: Netherlands, Tanzania Partner to Boost Poultry Sector

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA is seeking to modernise and expand its poultry sector through a strategic partnership with the Netherlands, aimed at improving productivity, sustainability and technical expertise among local farmers.

This was the focus of a oneday Dutch-Tanzania Poultry Knowledge Exchange seminar organised by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dar es Salaam, bringing together Dutch poultry firms and Tanzanian stakeholders to explore collaboration opportunities.

Speaking at the opening, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Tanzania, Marjo Crompvoets, said the initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen agricultural ties between the two countries, which span more than 40 years.

"As the new Ambassador since July 2025, it is my pleasure to welcome you to this knowledge exchange seminar, where our aim is to support Tanzanian poultry farmers in adopting sustainable and efficient practices," she said.

Ambassador Crompvoets noted that the Netherlands has established itself as a global leader in poultry farming through innovation and close cooperation between government, academia and the private sector -- a model that could support Tanzania's transformation of the industry.

"This seminar is particularly tailored for medium and large scale poultry farmers looking to engage with Dutch companies on issues such as feed, health, digital technologies and processing," she added.

Netherlands Embassy Counsellor, Mr Bart Pauwels said the seminar provides an important platform for Tanzanian farmers to learn from Dutch companies and apply technical knowledge that can make poultry farming more productive and commercially viable.

"Tanzania has significant potential in the poultry sector. What's needed now is access to the right knowledge, technology and experience to bridge the existing gap," he said.

He added that the collaboration is intended to help farmers increase efficiency and contribute meaningfully to the country's economy.

The Secretary General of the Tanzania Feed Manufacturers Association (TAFMA), Sufian Zuberi Kyarua, welcomed the partnership, saying it would benefit both feed producers and poultry farmers through knowledge sharing and exposure to international best practices.

"This seminar is a gateway for the development of the poultry sector in Tanzania. It allows us to gain critical insights that can enhance productivity and improve the livelihoods of our farmers," he said.

Mr Kyarua also announced that the seminar would be followed by a poultry exhibition, giving farmers and stakeholders further opportunity to learn about the industry's potential, challenges and direction.

From Lindi Region, poultry farmer Zahor Abdallah Zahor said the event was an eye-opener for small and medium-scale farmers to begin shifting from traditional methods to commercial poultry farming.

"It's about changing the mindset. With the right knowledge and tools, local farmers can adopt commercial farming practices that bring better income and long-term sustainability," he said.

He noted that although access to finance remains a challenge for many farmers, opportunities exist to grow the sector by embracing technology and building strong partnerships with international firms.

The seminar comes shortly after the Netherlands Embassy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries and key industry players, launched a poultry curriculum assessment project aimed at improving training and productivity across the sector