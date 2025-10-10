Botswana: Mabifhi in Us for Dance Competition

Gaborone — Malebogo 'Lebo M' Mabifhi is in Los Angeles, United States of America for the Redbull Dance Your Style World Final, following her impressive win in Botswana on August.

The 28 year old has joined other dancers from over 50 countries around the world who have convened in L.A ahead of the finals scheduled for tomorrow. Their activities for the week included workshops, open jams.

The main event which is the final competition will see 16 of the world's best street dancers battle in an all-styles competition, with the audience deciding the winner.

"It is a great experience for me, having interacted with amazing and talented dancers from around the world. I am nervous, anxious and excited at the same time. But I do not want to overwhelm myself with other people's abilities and capabilities, I just want to be myself and with God by my side I truly believe I am capable of doing anything," said Mabifhi in an interview.

She said most importantly, she would use the experience to learn more about dance and understand other people's perspectives of dance from different countries.

Also, Mabifhi said it was important to understand art and dance from various people's point of view.

