Botswana: Young Creator Pushes Boundaries and Earns Recognition

Gaborone — Taboka Tshane's animé Legend of the Cursed Knight has earned international recognition at the World University Animation Awards (WUAA) in Hong Kong after it won the prestigious Rainbow Horizon Award.

Japan, the birthplace of animé, continues to inspire young creators like 19 year-old Tshane, whose production marks a breakthrough for Botswana's emerging animation industry.

Set in a fictional Botswana known as the Kingdom of Crimson, the fantasy-adventure-comedy series follows Setso, an 18 year-old who dreams of becoming a Royal Knight Captain like her father but harbours a dark secret that threatens her goal.

With the help of her friends Yuki and Thato, Setso takes on dangerous missions, battling savage monsters, capturing cold-hearted criminals, and even joining dance battles. Their strength comes from Aura, a supernatural power system unique to each character. Setso wields a pink aura, Yuki a blue one, and Thato an orange.

The story balances light-hearted fun with deeper, thought-provoking themes. Like Setso, Yuki, an orphan from the fictional Land of Blossom, inspired by Japan, faces her own inner struggles. The heroes not only fight doom-born creatures but also confront their internal monsters, drawing viewers into an emotional journey.

The show's charm lies in its expressive animation, exaggerated eyes, dynamic gestures, and lively facial reactions. In episode five, The Third Member, small details like sweat drops, wavy mouths, and dramatic expressions capture classic animé humour and tension, showcasing Taboka's growing artistic skill.

Tshane explained that the title reflected identity and struggle. Setso is a Setswana name meaning legacy while The Cursed Knight refers to the dark secret the heroine carries on her quest to become a Royal Knight Captain.

He said the goal of the series is to deliver thrilling fight scenes, strong character moments, and plenty of laughs.

"I want people to fall in love with the characters and relate to them. But essentially, I want it to be a show that people can just sit down, watch, and enjoy," he said, adding that he hoped Legend of the Cursed Knight would one day grow into a brand with its own merchandise.

For now, the question still remains. Will Setso realise her dream?

BOPA