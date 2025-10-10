East Africa: Uganda to Host 15th EAC Parliament Games

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda will host the 15th Edition of the East African Community (EAC) Inter-Parliamentary Games from 05 to 15 December 2025, an event designed to strengthen regional integration, cooperation, and unity among partner states.

Addressing the media on Monday, 06 October 2025, Chairperson of the Parliament Sports Club, Asuman Basalirwa, said that the games are not merely a sporting competition but a vital platform for fostering mutual understanding and collaboration among legislators and parliamentary staff across the region.

"People complain that EAC is only known to the people at the top and that the common man does not know its relevance. We will use the games to sensitise the nation on the beauty of integration," Basalirwa said.

Basalirwa noted that the tournament, now a permanent fixture on the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) calendar has become a key driver of the integration agenda by promoting people-to-people connections and nurturing the spirit of East African unity.

The initiative is anchored in Article 49(2)(a) of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC, which calls for enhanced engagement between EALA and national parliaments.

He added that the games offer an opportunity to promote healthy living among citizens through sports and physical activity.

"There are many diseases we shall avoid if we embrace physical exercises. We hope that when citizens come and watch their representatives active in various games, they will be motivated to emulate the practice," Basalirwa said.

According to Basalirwa, Uganda stands to benefit economically from hosting the tournament with the influx of legislators and officials from all nine EAC member states expected to boost tourism and trade by generating over US$1 million in revenue.

Santa Alum Ogwang (UPC, Oyam District) who is the manager of the Parliamentary Sports Team called on the media to use the event to highlight the achievements and benefits of regional integration. She also encouraged Ugandan entrepreneurs to take advantage of the games to showcase and market their businesses.

The EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games were first introduced by EALA in 2001 as a way of popularising and sensitising citizens about the integration process. They were later institutionalised in 2009 through a resolution by the EAC Bureau of Speakers.

Initially, Burundi had been selected to host the 2025 edition in Bujumbura but withdrew in May 2025 due to national elections scheduled during the same period.

The 2025 tournament will feature a variety of sports disciplines including football, netball, basketball, volleyball, athletics, tug of war, golf, and darts for members with disabilities.

Teams from Uganda, EALA, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Tanzania, and South Sudan are expected to participate.