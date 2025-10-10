Liberia: Religious Leaders Launch 'Say No to Drugs' in Maryland

The Liberia Fellowship of Full Gospel Ministers and Churches, in collaboration with the religious Community, stakeholders, youth, market women, chiefs and elders, and all meaningful citizens and residents of Pleebo Sodoken District, Maryland County, has launched a campaign tagged: "Say No to Drugs in Pleebo, Maryland County.

The daylong drug awareness campaign was done in Pleebo on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with a parade in the principal streets of Pleebo, bringing together local government officials, joint security, students, the Muslim community, parents, and youths of Maryland County.

Reading a position statement on behalf of the religious community, Pastor Henry Thompson, chairperson of the campaigners, said their move is a collective call to action against the growing menace of narcotics and harmful substances in Pleebo Sodoken District.

According to him, the religious community is concerned about the alarming rise in the proliferation, consumption, and abuse of narcotics and harmful substances within the county.

Pastor Thompson emphasized that over the years, it has become increasingly evident that drug abuse is destroying the lives of kids, young people, and even adults, people who should rightfully become future leaders, builders, and productive citizens. Instead, many are being robbed of their potential and ensnared in addiction, crime, and hopelessness, he lamented.

He added that as men and women of faith, shepherds of God's flock, and stakeholders of the community, they can no longer remain silent while this destructive trend continues.

He noted that the silence of Maryland County in the face of this grave social threat is unacceptable to the Christian Community and also detrimental to the well-being of every family, school, church, mosque, and institution in the land.

"Therefore, the religious community, stakeholders, youth, marketers, chiefs and elders, and every meaningful citizen and residents of Pleebo Sodoken District hereby: Align with the National Government's "Say No to Drugs Campaign", a noble and timely effort to eradicate narcotics and drug-related crimes from Liberia."

He called on local government authorities of Maryland County to demonstrate strong political will, by prioritizing anti-drug measures and enforcing laws that prohibit importation, sale, and consumption of illicit substances, pointing out that the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and the security apparatus of Maryland County should intensify monitoring, arrest, and prosecution of those engaged in distribution and sale of narcotics, regardless of their social or political standing.

He continued that there should be an immediate abolishment of businesses and criminal networks involved in harmful drug activities that are undermining the moral fabric, health, and future of young people.

"We strongly affirm that the battle against drugs is not only a governmental responsibility but a collective moral duty", Pastor Thompson added.

Stressing that the church, mosque, family, school, and community must unite with one voice to say: "NO to Drugs, YES to Life and Hope."

" We call on every citizen, every parent, and every leader in Maryland County to rise and join this cause. Our silence will only embolden the enemies of progress; our action, however, will safeguard the destiny of the next generation."

Pastor Thompson commended citizens, religious leaders, the Muslim community, and joint security for their peaceful conduct, noting that the peace march should serve as a warning to those involved in harmful activities, indicating that all faith groups and the community will no longer tolerate such behavior.

He emphasized that government and security agencies must act decisively and promptly to eradicate this scourge from the country.

"Together, with God on our side and unity in purpose, we can ensure that Maryland County remains a safe, healthy, and God-fearing County, where the future of our young people is preserved", Pastor Thompson urged. Editing by Jonathan Browne