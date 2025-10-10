Angola: U.S. Government Launches Visa Bonds System - São Tomé and Príncipe Included Among Participating Countries the U.S. Embassy in Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe Informs the Public of the Upcoming Implementation of the U.S. Government's Visa Bonds System, As

press release

U.S. Government Launches Visa Bonds System - São Tomé and Príncipe Included Among Participating Countries

The U.S. Embassy in Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe informs the public of the upcoming implementation of the U.S. Government's Visa Bonds System, as authorized under Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. This initiative establishes a formal mechanism for the administration of visa bonds required by the U.S. Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security.

Beginning October 23, 2025, nationals of São Tomé and Príncipe, along with citizens of Mali, Mauritania, and Tanzania, will be subject to the new visa bond requirements as part of the U.S. Government's efforts to enhance lawful migration and compliance with U.S. immigration laws. Citizens of Malawi and Zambia are already subject to visa bonds. Additional countries will be included as guidance is updated.

Under the visa bond system, visa applicants who are found eligible for a (B-1/B-2) business/tourist visa are required to post a visa bond of up to $15,000 before the visa can be issued. During the visa interview, consular officers will direct visa eligible applicants to the Department of the Treasury's website, Pay.gov, to post the visa bond. The visa bond will be cancelled, and the amount will be returned to the applicant, if the applicant complies with all conditions of the B (business/tourism) visa, including departing from the United States before the period of admission expires. Individuals should only post a bond when instructed to do so by a consular officer and must only use Pay.gov to post a bond. There are no authorized third-party websites for visa bonds.

The U.S. Government remains committed to transparent and fair implementation of immigration policies that protect the integrity of U.S. borders while continuing to support legitimate travel, study, and business ties with partner nations, including São Tomé and Príncipe.

For more information, please visit the website of U.S. Embassy to Angola and Sao Tome and Principe (https://ao.usembassy.gov/) for guidance on consular services and visa-related inquiries.