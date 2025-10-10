Kenya: Ruto Joins Gideon Moi in Kabarak to Address Kanu Grassroots After Baringo Exit

Baringo — President William Ruto on Friday joined KANU chairman Gideon Moi at Kabarak for a meeting with party grassroots leaders, a day after KANU withdrew from the Baringo senatorial by-election slated for 27 November.

It also comes a day after Gideon made a surprise visit to State House after months of frosty relations with the president.

The gathering drew ward officials, constituency coordinators and local opinion leaders from across Baringo, with organisers saying the agenda was to "take stock of recent developments" and "keep supporters engaged" following the abrupt pull-out.

KANU announced on Thursday that it would not field a candidate in the race, a decision that followed Moi's meeting with the Head of State earlier in the week. The move stunned party activists in Baringo, a county long associated with the Moi political dynasty, and triggered calls for clarity on the party's next steps.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda urged the KANU leader to speak directly to supporters to calm nerves after the retreat from the contest. She said the base was anxious and needed guidance on the party's strategy heading into the by-election period and beyond.

At Kabarak, Ruto and Moi were received by local leaders and clergy before a closed-door session with KANU grassroots officials. Details of the talks were not immediately disclosed, but multiple attendees said discussions focused on political stability in the Rift Valley, peace messaging during campaigns and the need to avoid polarising rhetoric as the poll date approaches.

The Kabarak stop comes amid heightened activity around the Baringo seat, with parties recalibrating their line-ups following KANU's withdrawal. Rival formations have intensified outreach to former KANU canvassers and volunteers, seeking to consolidate support in key wards.

Analysts say KANU's exit reshapes the by-election terrain, potentially narrowing the field and shifting alliances in Baringo's swing locations. Party insiders, meanwhile, insist the decision was made "in the best interests of members" and promised a comprehensive briefing to the rank-and-file once internal consultations conclude.

Security was tight around the venue, with National Police Service officers manning checkpoints along approach roads to manage crowds and ensure smooth movement. Attendees trickled out mid-afternoon without incident, with local administrators hailing the meeting as "orderly and constructive."

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has maintained the 27 November election date, with candidate line-ups expected to be finalised in the coming days. Parties are also racing to comply with campaign and financing regulations as the formal period kicks in.

KANU officials said a further communication on the party's programme in Baringo would be issued after consultations with county coordinators. Supporters interviewed outside the venue expressed mixed reactions--some backing a "strategic pause", others pressing for a quick, on-the-record explanation from the chairman.

The Baringo race has drawn national attention due to the county's symbolism and the potential read-through for broader Rift Valley politics. With KANU now out of the ballot, focus shifts to how its grassroots infrastructure will be deployed, and whether it will endorse a candidate or remain neutral during the short campaign window.