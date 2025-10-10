Kenya: M-Pesa Foundation to Build Sh120mn Innovation Hub At Maseno University

Nairobi — M-Pesa Foundation will construct a Sh120 million innovation hub at Maseno University, aimed at fostering digital learning and entrepreneurship among the institution's 27,000 students.

The facility, part of the Foundation's Citizens of the Future programme, will include two computer laboratories, a specialised ICT lab, two business incubation centres, startup pods, and collaboration spaces.

It will also feature a growth, research and e-learning centre, lecture and seminar rooms, reception areas, and twelve offices.

Once complete, the hub will be equipped with 323 computers, seven projectors, and three printers, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in innovation, research, and business development.

"This investment will go a long way in fostering digital learning outcomes as we mould our learners to be future-ready for the job and skills market," said John Ohaga, Trustee at M-Pesa Foundation.

"We expect that this project will enhance learning outcomes for students from here and beyond."

The Foundation's initiative complements Safaricom's wider efforts to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across Kenya.

At the University of Embu, M-Pesa Foundation is running a scholarship programme benefiting 1,300 students across all 47 counties, while its TVET Programme, launched in 2020, has supported 700 students in plumbing, electrical installation, food and beverage, and welding.

Through the Wezesha Vijana project, the Foundation is also supporting over 300 youth in Nairobi, Isiolo, and Marsabit, equipping them with skills to enhance employability and self-reliance.