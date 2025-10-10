Somalia Repatriates 148 Citizens From Yemen Amid Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

MOGADISHU, Somalia, Oct 10, 2025 - Somalia on Thursday repatriated 148 of its citizens from Yemen, as part of a coordinated humanitarian effort with international agencies, authorities said.

The group -- including men, women and children -- arrived in Mogadishu aboard a chartered flight, marking the latest in a series of operations to return Somalis affected by Yemen's years-long conflict and humanitarian crisis.

The operation was jointly organized by Somalia's National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRI), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"This is a significant step in our continued efforts to support Somali nationals facing hardship abroad," said Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who was present at Aden Adde International Airport to receive the returnees.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Life has become increasingly difficult for refugees and migrants in Yemen amid widespread insecurity, economic collapse, and deteriorating access to basic services. Many Somalis have been stranded in Yemen, some detained while attempting to cross into Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia.

The Somali government said returnees were provided with immediate assistance upon arrival, including medical checks, food, and temporary accommodation as part of their reintegration process.

Deputy NRCI Commissioner Abdullahi Aden Abdi noted that further repatriation efforts are planned, underscoring Somalia's renewed commitment to assist its citizens in distress.

Yemen has served as a key transit point for thousands of African migrants seeking better opportunities in the Gulf, despite ongoing conflict and widespread human rights concerns.