South Africa: Historic Fort Hare Buildings Torched During Student Protests

They are demanding the immediate resignation of Vice Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu

The University of Fort Hare in Alice and East London descended into chaos amid students protests this week.

The institution temporarily suspended academic activities after several of the buildings on campus, including the main administrative office, were torched in petrol-bomb attacks. Protests started on Monday.

In a statement, the University of Fort Hare spokesperson JP Roodt said the damage is estimated to be R250-million to R500-million.

On Thursday, students were seen lugging large bags and suitcases out of the campus gates to board taxis back to their homes, some in rural areas. Student leaders are demanding the immediate resignation of Vice Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, accusing management of poor governance and ignoring their complaints, among other issues. They claim Buhlungu's contract was unlawfully extended for another five years.

A key dispute with the university is about who represents the students. The protesting students are calling for elections after the university's management tried to establish an interim Student Representative Council (SRC).

Aphelele Matinise, who was part of the former SRC, said the decision to close campuses and order students to vacate accommodations has placed an unexpected financial strain on many poor students. "They just returned from break, and they don't have money to go back again because they last received their NSFAS allowance in September."

"Vice Chancellor [Buhlungu] last night told students to go home [on Thursday]. We view this as an unlawful eviction. Students are panicking now because they don't have money. Some of them come from other provinces," said Matinise.

On Friday, students approached the court in East London to compel the university to allow students back onto campuses and residences.