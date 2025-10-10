South Africa's Youth Face a Mental Health Crisis

By the numbers:

10.1% of young South Africans live with depressive disorders.

of young South Africans live with depressive disorders. 6.7% experience anxiety disorders.

experience anxiety disorders. 17.6% have Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).These findings come from a systematic review by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), released ahead of World Mental Health Day.

The big picture:

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Globally, mental health challenges are among the leading causes of illness and disability in young people. In South Africa, these pressures are intensified by poverty, violence, and limited access to care.

What they're saying:

"Young people are navigating a critical phase of human development during which they experience heightened vulnerability to environmental factors that shape their mental health," said Prof. Carrie Brooke-Sumner, Specialist Scientist at the SAMRC Mental Health, Alcohol, SubstanceUse and Tobacco Research Unit (MASTRU). "In South Africa, the environmentalforces include exposure to the effects of poverty and violence."

The details:

Most mental disorders begin in adolescence or early adulthood.

Common conditions among SA youth include developmental disabilities, depression, anxiety, and disruptive behaviour disorders.

PTSD is particularly widespread due to high levels of violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

Recent SAMRC data shows 33.17% of young people under 18 use alcohol and 8.2% use cannabis.

The gap:

"The vast majority of young people with mental health problems do not seek help or receive care," said Prof. Jason Bantjes, Director of MASTRU. "Sometimes this is a result of resource constraints and a scarcity of health professionals who are properly trained to identify and treat childhood psychiatricconditions. But stigma and a lack of knowledge among teachers and parents can alsocontribute to children not getting the care they need."

Why it matters:

Untreated childhood mental health problems can persist into adulthood, leading to long-term physical and psychological harm. While effective treatments exist, many South Africans cannot access them.

Zoom out:

Reliable national data on child and adolescent mental health is scarce. Most existing studies are small or unrepresentative, limiting policymakers' ability to design effective interventions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Health Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What's next:

"We're starting to understand how schools and learning environments shape mental health," said Prof. Xanthe Hunt from the Africa Health Research Institute."But we need to do more to build psychosocially friendly education systems that support young people's well-being."

-Health-e News