Malawi: 'Too Late to Save Jerusalem' - Namalomba Dismisses Kasakula's Apology to Mutharika As Empty and Belated

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson and presidential press secretary, Shadric Namalomba, has said the party has taken note of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General George Kasakula's public apology to former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika -- but insists that the DPP will only issue a formal response after consulting Mutharika himself.

Namalomba, speaking in his trademark unapologetic tone, said the apology was long overdue and a clear admission of guilt from Kasakula, whom he accused of presiding over one of the most unprofessional and politically biased eras in the history of the state broadcaster.

"It's not surprising that Kasakula is apologizing today -- deep down, he knows he humiliated and insulted Professor Mutharika beyond measure," Namalomba said. "Mutharika personally wrote several letters to MBC, MACRA, and MISA Malawi, pleading with them to intervene and stop the public ridicule. He even raised his concerns in national functions, begging for fairness. But Kasakula never listened. Instead, he turned MBC into a propaganda tool that openly mocked the former President."

Namalomba said Kasakula's apology -- aired on MBC TV -- is not enough to undo the years of damage inflicted on the reputation of both Mutharika and the national broadcaster. "Today's apology is an open confession that Kasakula was wrong all along. He knowingly weaponized the state broadcaster against an individual and a party. This is not just unprofessional -- it's an abuse of public trust," he said.

He further demanded that MBC's disciplinary committee take action against Kasakula, arguing that accountability must follow confession. "It's not enough to say 'I'm sorry.' We want to see the MBC disciplinary committee scrutinize his conduct and take appropriate measures. The apology is welcome, but justice must follow. We cannot allow people to destroy reputations with state resources and walk away with a smile," Namalomba added.

The outspoken DPP spokesperson also dismissed Kasakula's gesture as "too little, too late," using biblical imagery to describe the futility of the apology. "As far as we are concerned, it's too late to save Jerusalem. The damage is done. MBC failed to serve Malawians professionally. They acted as a political wing of the MCP rather than a public broadcaster," Namalomba said.

Kasakula earlier appeared on MBC TV, publicly apologizing to Mutharika for the station's coverage of him and the DPP during campaign periods, admitting that some of the broadcaster's content went beyond fair criticism and into personal attacks.

However, Namalomba maintained that the apology, while a step in the right direction, does not erase years of bias, hostility, and disrespect. "Malawians remember the insults, the ridicule, the one-sided reporting. That cannot be undone by one televised apology. Professionalism is not an afterthought -- it's a duty," he said.

Namalomba concluded by saying that DPP's official reaction will come only after consulting Mutharika himself. "We will wait for our President to guide us on how to respond. But let it be known -- this apology has come too late, and the truth has already judged them."