Malawi: CDH Investment Bank Handover K10m Cheque to Parliament to Support Capacity Building of New MPs

10 October 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

CDH Investment Bank has supported Malawi Parliament with K10 million towards the orientation and training of new Members of Parliament (MP's) scheduled to take place from 13 to 17th October in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the cheque in Lilongwe on Thursday, the Bank's Business Development Manager, Innocent Chithenga said the bank is delighted to support the capacity building of new members to ensure they are well conversed in their duties and importance of their role in making and passing laws, representing people's interest , approving national budget and overseeing government activities among others.

"We are committed to helping stakeholders and we are committed to supporting national development through such meetings," he said.

Adding: "We appreciated that Parliament is a place where nation's hopes and goals are discussed, developed and turned into policies and laws that affect all Malawians."

Chithenga highlighted that the bank has been supporting parliamentary initiatives like Parliament Week and other programs that encourage civic participation and strengthen institution's development.

Deputy Clerk of Parliament responsible for Corporate Services, Chikondi Kachinjika said the institution is extremely honoured by the bank for the support as it will go a long way in building their capacity.

"We will be receiving new members who come from diverse backgrounds and are expected to do look into the national agenda," he said.

Kanjika said Parliament is prepared to take into board through a week- long training and swearing-in of the new MPs for the period of five years.

