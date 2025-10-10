Zimbabwe: Nkulmane Legislator Dies After Vehicle Collides With Elephant

10 October 2025
263Chat (Harare)

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Nkulumane legislator Desire Moyo has died following a tragic road accident near Shangani after his vehicle collided with an elephant on Thursday night.

Moyo, who was travelling from Harare after attending a parliamentary session died at the scene.

The accident occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo highway near the Shangani.

Fellow passengers -- Madalaboy Ndebele, Senator Rittah Ndlovu, Sethulo Ndebele and Libion Sibanda -- sustained injuries in the crash and are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

