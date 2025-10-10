Zimbabwe: Religious Tourism Takes Center Stage As Pastor Hinn Arrives in the Country

World — Renowned evangelist Pastor Benny Hinn has arrived in Zimbabwe ahead of a three-day crusade expected to draw tens of thousands of worshippers to The Miracle Gardens Ashdown in Harare from 10-12 October 2025.

The visit marks a major success for Zimbabwe's Religious Tourism Cluster, which the government says is helping to diversify the tourism sector and attract new streams of visitors.

Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi personally received Pastor Hinn on arrival, presenting him with a piece of Zimbabwe's national fabric as a symbol of the country's warmth, heritage, and hospitality.

Deputy Tourism Minister, Tongai Mnangagwa hailed the historic event, describing it as "a spiritual and economic blessing".

"We are honoured to welcome Pastor Benny Hinn to Zimbabwe," said Deputy Minister Mnangagwa.

"His visit is a blessing not only to the faithful but also to our tourism industry. It showcases Zimbabwe's culture, spirituality, and hospitality to the world."

He said the event was a reflection of the government's continued efforts to position Zimbabwe as a premier destination for faith-based travel.

"Through the Religious Tourism Cluster, we are opening our doors to pilgrims and believers from across the world. This is a powerful way to celebrate our identity while supporting our communities through tourism-driven economic activity," Deputy Minister Mnangagwa added.

According to the Tourism Ministry, the Benny Hinn Crusade is projected to attract around 45,000 domestic tourists and 3,000 international religious visitors, injecting revenue into accommodation, transport, food, and energy sectors across Harare.

Pastor Hinn expressed excitement at being in Zimbabwe, describing the nation as "a land of immense beauty and deep faith."

"Zimbabwe is truly blessed -- not only with beautiful scenery but also with a people whose warmth and devotion are remarkable. This crusade will be a time of spiritual renewal and also a celebration of Zimbabwe's unity and culture," he said.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa, said the event is further proof of the Religious Tourism Cluster's potential to transform local economies.

"This is not just a spiritual gathering; it is an economic and cultural milestone," Hon. Mnangagwa said.

"We are witnessing how faith-based events can drive arrivals, stimulate local businesses, and showcase Zimbabwe as a welcoming, spiritually vibrant destination."

He added that partnerships between the Ministry, faith-based organisations, and the private sector are key to sustaining such successes.

"From hotels and food suppliers to transport operators and vendors, everyone benefits when visitors come. This is inclusive tourism in action," he said.

The Benny Hinn Crusade is expected to reinforce Zimbabwe's reputation as a regional hub for religious and cultural tourism, aligning with the government's broader goal of promoting diverse tourism experiences rooted in the nation's heritage and faith.