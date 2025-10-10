Zimbabwe: 'Sill Blazing, Still Moyoxide' - Poet Dies Hours Before His 46th Birthday

10 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)

On October 11, 2025, renowned poet and Member of Parliament Desire "Moyoxide" Moyo would have been celebrating his 46th birthday, a day he was eagerly looking forward to. But fate had other plans. On the eve of his birthday, Moyo tragically lost his life in a car accident near Shangani, dying on the spot.

In one of his final Facebook posts, shared just hours before his death, Moyoxide penned a birthday proclamation in true poetic fashion. He reflected on his remarkable journey from Victory Siyanqoba to Eziko Theatre, from Moyoxide Ideations to the corridors of hope in Nkulumane. He wrote of having "walked through fire and emerged a flame," carrying "dreams that refuse to die, and a voice that refuses to be silenced". It was a message that perfectly captured who he was -- resilient, passionate, and unapologetically himself.

Below is the proclamation:

BIRTHDAY PROCLAMATION -- 11 OCTOBER

Today I rise -- not just to count years,

But to account for grace!

For the Lord has been faithful,

Turning every scar into a scripture of survival,

Every tear into a testimony,

Every setback into a stepping stone of vision.

Vele kumele ngibonge!!

I celebrate life -- this sacred rhythm of resilience,

From Victory Siyanqoba to Eziko Theatre,

From Moyoxide Ideations to Nkulumane's corridors of hope.

I have walked through fire and emerged a flame,

Carrying dreams that refuse to die,

And a voice that refuses to be silenced.

Vele kumele ngibonge!!

This day to come, the 11th of October,

Is not just a date -- it's a declaration!

That purpose still lives,

That poetry still breathes,

That destiny still dances to the drums of divine grace.

Vele kumele ngibonge!!

I thank the Lord --

For His sufficient love,

For His hand that lifts me beyond limits.

Happy Birthday to me --

A servant of purpose,

A poet of the people,

A believer still becoming,

Still blazing,

Still Moyoxide!

Vele kumele ngibonge!!

Meanwhile, musician Mzoe7, who is set to stage his One-Man show at the Bulawayo Theatre on October 11, has shared an emotional recollection of one of his final encounters with the late artist, a moment that revealed just how eagerly Moyoxide was looking forward to celebrating his birthday.

"Moyoxide passed through our rehearsal session the other day. He said to me, 'Maradona, on the 11th, we celebrate my birthday ku One-Man show,"' a heartbroken Mzoe7 recounted.

The devastating news of Moyoxide's death has cast a dark cloud over the arts community, particularly in Bulawayo, where Moyo was a pillar of creativity and mentorship. Many artistes remember him as a tireless advocate who not only supported their work but also championed their causes on national platforms, including Parliament.

