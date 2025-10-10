Zimbabwe: Shock and Sorrow Grip Bulawayo As Mourners Gather At Moyoxide's Home

The arts fraternity has once again been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of revered poet and Member of Parliament, Desire "Moyoxide" Moyo, who died in a car accident in the early hours of Friday, October 10, 2025.

Moyo, aged 45, was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in to Bulawayo collided with an elephant near Shangani. The horrific crash claimed his life instantly and left several of his colleagues injured. He would have celebrated his 46th birthday on Saturday.

The news of his death comes just weeks after the arts community lost another beloved personality, Babongile Sikhonjwa, leaving artistes and fans across the nation reeling from yet another heartbreaking loss.

When Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub visited Moyo's Nkulumane 11 residence this morning, mourners were already trickling in, some still in disbelief, others visibly emotional. Residents of Nkulumane paused their morning routines, including fetching water, to pay their respects to their MP and creative icon.

In a telephone interview, arts doyen Saimon "Mambazo" Phiri, who was among those who went to the accident scene to identify the body, confirmed that Moyo's remains were being transported to Bulawayo.

Moyo was an award-winning poet, educator, and arts administrator who devoted his life to nurturing Zimbabwe's creative sector. He served as the executive director of Victory Siyanqoba Trust, artistic director, and director of Eziko Theatre Laboratory, roles that solidified his legacy as a passionate advocate for the arts and culture.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 11732, Nkulumane 11, Bulawayo.

This is a developing story.