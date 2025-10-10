Zimbabwe: Fake Lawyer Trio Jailed - Trap Money Blows Open Extortion Deal

B — Metro Reporter

THREE daring men who posed as 'fixers' have been thrown behind bars after extorting US$150 from a desperate woman whose husband was facing a murder charge.

The Mutare Magistrates' Court sentenced Shaloom Nyamazana (26), Tinashe Chiwayi (28) and Nigel Godwin Mukuruzado (34) to 24 months imprisonment each for extortion. Six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour, leaving them with 18 months effective jail time.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the trio targeted Sibonginkosi Ncube (38), claiming they could secure the release of her husband who was in remand prison.

"Between the 25th and 28th of August 2025, the trio conspired to defraud the complainant by falsely claiming they could help secure the release of her husband from prison," said the NPAZ in a statement.

Nyamazana, who had earlier met the woman's husband in remand, introduced Chiwayi as a "lawyer capable of influencing court outcomes." Mukuruzado later joined in, demanding payment to allegedly reduce the charge from murder to culpable homicide.

But the tables quickly turned when the woman realised she was being duped and reported the matter to police.

CID Mutare officers set a trap, using US$150 in marked notes. The suspects took the bait. "Nyamazana and Mukuruzado were arrested at Halaal House Restaurant soon after receiving the money, while Chiwayi was later nabbed at Far End Night Club," the NPAZ confirmed.

The trap money was fully recovered.

In warning the public, the authority said: "Be warned -- no individual can influence or alter court processes. Such deception is a criminal act, and offenders will be prosecuted."

The conviction is part of the justice system's ongoing campaign to weed out fraudsters masquerading as legal fixers.