Zimbabwe: Garden Ganja Kingpin Nabbed - Indian Hemps Farm Foiled

B — A plumtree man has been arrested after police discovered a thriving dagga garden at his home.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed that Melusi Mapolisa of Rangemore Sewage Ponds was nabbed "for cultivating and selling dagga."

In a statement, the police said: "The suspect had planted Indian Hemps in his garden and was processing it for sale to the public." Officers uprooted several plants during the raid, which formed part of the ongoing crackdown on drug and substance abuse across the country.

Indian Hemps, also known as Cannabis sativa, is the plant from which dagga or marijuana is derived. It is classified as a dangerous drug under Zimbabwe's laws, making it illegal to cultivate, possess, or sell without a government licence.

Zimbabwe's Dangerous Drugs Act and the national Anti-Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030) carry a zero-tolerance stance. Possession or use of dagga can attract up to 10 years in prison, while cultivating or selling it can lead to even stiffer penalties.

Police say they are intensifying raids on backyard growers and small-scale dealers who are feeding drug abuse among youths. "We continue to warn members of the public against dealing in dangerous drugs," read the police' statement. "Those found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly."

Official figures show that Zimbabwe is battling a surge in drug cases. Between 2022 and 2024, more than 2 300 people were arrested for drug-related crimes, while over 40 drug bases were destroyed in raids across the country.

Mapolisa is expected to appear in court soon. His arrest adds to a growing list of backyard dealers facing justice as the country intensifies the fight against illegal drugs.