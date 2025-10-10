Nigeria: Again, Herders, Farmers Killed in Plateau

At least five people were killed in two separate attacks on Wednesday in the communities of Mangu and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State.

Daily Trust reports that herders, including two women, were killed around Mararraban Kantoma community in Mangu LGA, while farmers were killed around Dorowa-Babuje road in Barkin Ladi LGA.

The herders were allegedly killed during a stop-and-search operation by perpetrators, while the farmers, who were on a motorcycle, were ambushed and killed around Dorowa-Babuje road.

This latest incident occurred just hours after a 13-year-old herder and 36 cattle were killed in Izan village in Fan district, with the herding community accusing members of the Berom ethnic group.

The National President of Berom Youths Moulders Association (BYM), Solomon Dalyop, denied the allegations.

Narrating the latest incident, the BYM National President said, "The continued act of banditry and terrorism has been restrategised by the attackers, who laid an ambush against natives of Fan District along Dorowa Babuje-Mangu Road at about 3:00pm, 8th October, 2025.

"As a result, two people have been confirmed killed, six critically injured, while two others are still missing.

"According to information sourced out, the unsuspecting victims were returning from a security meeting held at Sector 4, Barkin Ladi LGA, unknown to them that the attackers had already been informed about their movement from the Sector base to the ambush point laid on the main road," Dalyop said.

However, the state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, said that "the herders were attacked by the assailants who blocked the highway, searched for Fulani, and killed three people - one man and two women."

Both farming and herding communities are accusing each other of being responsible for the latest violence against their members.

The security forces are yet to respond or issue a statement regarding the latest incident.

But former Senator representing Plateau North, Senator ID Gyang, in a statement on Wednesday, condemned the incidents and called on the warring parties to embrace peace.

He said, "The sad news of the ambush and killing of some commuters at two locations along the B/Ladi - Mangu Highway on Wednesday, 8th October, 2025 came as a deeply disorienting rude shock to me and all sane people. I condemn in the strongest terms the two evil and dastardly acts.

"One wonders how our humanity has degenerated this low. I call on the security agencies to take all necessary steps to ensure that the perpetrators of this evil are apprehended and speedily brought to justice," Gyang said.