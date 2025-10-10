Nigeria: Kwara Govt to Establish Old People's Home

10 October 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Kwara State government plans to establish a modern geriatric centre to ensure proper care for the state's senior citizens.

The government said the proposed centre, when operational, would provide employment opportunities for the youths.

The state commissioner for Social Development, Dr Mariam Imam, disclosed this at an event titled, "National Older Persons Day" to celebrate the elderly for their contributions to the development of the state, held in Ilorin, the state capital.

She said the centre will be located at Amayo Rehabilitation Home in the Ifelodun local government area of the state.

"The governor is already working on that. It's an opportunity to employ many people who will care for the elderly, thereby creating job opportunities for our youth. It's also an aspect of the nursing profession that needs to come on board: taking care of the elderly. It's also a humanitarian service that will make us compassionate, have empathy towards the elderly ones, and make us reflect that this is what we will experience when we grow older in life," she said.

The celebration, themed "Unveiling Kwara State indigenous crafts and award presentation", was organised in partnership with Brafem Geriatric Foundation. The commissioner said it was aimed at reminding elderly people that they are loved, emphasising the need to take care of their health and showcasing their indigenous arts and crafts.

"It is also to celebrate and reward retired civil servants and the elderly ones still in active service for their exemplary service", she said.

Imam said that the state government, through its Social Investment Scheme, has reached out to thousands of elderly people in the state in the form of financial empowerment.

"Also, at the national level, through the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, the empowerment of the elderly has been a continuous activity and not a one-time thing," she said.

In his remarks, one of the senior citizens, 99-year-old Dr. Ajolore commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the regular payment of the monthly pension, but urged the governor to break the jinx and pay all arrears of gratuity owed Kwara pensioners.

The executive director of the Brafem Geriatric Foundation, Mrs. Beatrice Oyegbade, who is also the Kwara state coordinator on Aging Affairs, appealed to the state and the federal governments as well as partners to support the course of the older persons.

