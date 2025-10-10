Nigeria: 2027 - Union Rallies Support for Tinubu, Akpabio, Eno

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Akwa Ibom State, has endorsed the second term bids of President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Governor Umo Eno

According to the chairman of ALGON, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, who also serves as the chairman of Uyo LGA, the association's stance became necessary for the sustenance of the ongoing socio-economic reforms anchored by reform-driven leadership at the national and subnational levels.

He, therefore, declared the readiness of the association to mobilise the electorates across the 31 LGAs for the success of the leaders at the polls.

The pledge was reaffirmed during a breakfast meeting hosted by governor Eno in Uyo, to commemorate the chairmen's first anniversary in office, which underscored the alignment between federal, legislative, and state governance structures for sustainable development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"President Tinubu, has taken bold and decisive steps to rebuild the Nigerian economy. The removal of fuel subsidy, though tough, has significantly increased accruals to local governments, enabling us to channel more funds into meaningful developmental projects that directly impact the lives of our people,"

Udo stated.

The chairman explained that the increased fiscal inflows have expanded local councils' capacity to implement social intervention programmes, upgrade infrastructure, and boost rural enterprise as vital pillars of inclusive growth at the grassroots.

Passing a vote of confidence on the governor, the ALGON chairman said the decision of the 31 local government leaders was inspired by Governor Eno's performance, people-centred policies, and inclusive governance style.

"We have seen visible development across all sectors. Your leadership has been people-centered, inclusive, and development-driven.

"We have just marked our first anniversary in office under the leadership of His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno. This milestone gave us the opportunity to review the level of support and cooperation we have received from the state government in the past one year. The results have been phenomenal and have positively impacted our collective performance as council chairmen," he noted.

Udo lauded the ARISE Agenda for complementing President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), describing both as synchronised frameworks advancing economic stability, empowerment, and inclusive development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ALGON chairman equally commended senate president, Godswill Akpabio for his transformative leadership at the National Assembly, which he said has brought visible results to Akwa Ibom State through people-focused projects and programmes.

"We want him to return to the Senate and continue to lead the National Assembly in 2027. His experience and influence are invaluable to Akwa Ibom's development journey," he stressed.

In a rare demonstration of bipartisan unity, Hon. Kufre Umoren, the chairman of Onna LGA - the only opposition council boss, pledged full support for governor Eno's 2027 re-election bid.

Responding, governor Eno, commended the local government chairmen for translating the ARISE Agenda into visible community-level projects.

"There is no local government that I am not happy with. I'm proud of all of you because you're doing well. Continue in that spirit of cooperation and healthy peer review so that development reaches every corner of our state," the governor assured.

"As local government chairmen, you are my eyes in your areas. Galvanize your people, build trust and confidence, and let them feel the impact of governance," he added.

APC state chairman, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, praised the chairmen for demonstrating unity in the pursuit of good governance, while Ambassador Assam Assam (SAN), director-general of the Umo Eno Campaign Organization, reminded them to remain loyal and people-focused.