Uganda: Uneb Cracks Exam Fraud Cartels, Suspects Arrested in Multi-District Operation

In a major breakthrough against academic malpractice, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has arrested several individuals accused of orchestrating a sophisticated exam fraud scheme.

The operation, conducted ahead of the national exams for Primary Seven, Senior Four, and Senior Six, exposed an elaborate network dealing in fake exam papers and forged academic documents across multiple districts.

The suspects were identified as Hillary Asababyonna of Mbarara, Leonard Kiyingi and John Mary Kateregga of Bulwadda in Gomba District, and Rinet Tusuubira of Buwenge, Jinja District.

They face charges of forging documents, selling leaked exams, and impersonation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Uneb, the arrests followed intelligence-led operations that targeted individuals using digital platforms, including WhatsApp, to distribute fraudulent materials.

Surveillance and financial tracking revealed the scale of the operation, linking the suspects to multiple illegal transactions.

Initially, the suspects denied involvement, but investigations unearthed evidence, including forged stamps, fake academic transcripts, counterfeit bank seals, and even a fabricated national identification card claiming Asababyonna worked in the President's office.

During interrogation, Asababyonna admitted to forging documents and selling them online. He identified an accomplice, known as Amanya, and expressed remorse for his actions.

Tusuubira, arrested after weeks of surveillance in Jinja, confessed to selling fake exam papers for Shs25,000 and revealed WhatsApp groups used by the cartel.

Local leader Sempala Ramanzani described Tusuubira as a previously quiet young man and condemned the growing trend of youth engaging in fraud instead of honest work.

Uneb Executive Secretary Dan Odong confirmed that the operation had been ongoing for weeks and that more arrests are expected.

He reiterated that exam papers remain secure and warned the public against dealing with fraudsters, emphasizing that such actions carry heavy penalties under the Uneb Act.

Dr. Odong also urged teachers and parents to discourage malpractice and focus on guiding students to succeed through merit.

He appealed to security agencies to maintain vigilance as the S4 exams begin on Monday, assuring the public that Uneb remains steadfast in safeguarding the integrity of national examinations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The crackdown serves as a clear message that Uneb and security agencies will not tolerate any attempts to compromise Uganda's education standards.