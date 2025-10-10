Uganda: Mengo Minister Urges Discipline and Self-Reliance Among Students in Mityana

The Buganda Kingom Minister of Local Government, Royal Travels, and Affairs Abroad, Joseph Kawuki, has called on students to uphold discipline, hard work, and self-reliance as foundations for a purposeful and successful life.

He cautioned learners against reckless behavior that could derail their ambitions and undermine the country's development.

Speaking during a special prayer service for Senior Four and Senior Six candidates at Mumsa High School in Mpanga-Busundo, Mityana District, Kawuki expressed concern over the growing moral decay among young people, citing drug abuse, early sexual activity, and negative peer influence as major threats to their future.

"Many young people today are losing direction because of bad habits," he said. "Education is your strongest foundation--protect it. Stay focused, disciplined, and work hard because success never comes by chance."

Kawuki emphasized that both the government and the Buganda Kingdom are promoting self-reliance among youth.

He urged students to think beyond white-collar employment and explore entrepreneurship, agriculture, crafts, and innovation as alternative routes to empowerment.

"Do not wait for office jobs after school," he advised. "Start small--engage in farming, crafts, or technology. What matters is effort and innovation because great opportunities often start small."

The event drew hundreds of students, parents, and teachers and featured interdenominational prayers for academic success. Religious leaders encouraged learners to combine faith with discipline and hard work.

The head teacher of Mumsa High School, Rev. Sr. Nabulime Nowelini Mubuuke, urged students to remain prayerful and focused as they approach national examinations.

"Through prayer, discipline, and determination, nothing is impossible," she said. "We believe our candidates will make us proud."

Sr. Nabulime also appealed to the government to improve education infrastructure, especially in rural private schools struggling with inadequate resources.

"We need more classrooms, science laboratories, and better access roads," she said. "A supportive learning environment is essential for quality performance."

In a related event, the Deputy RDC's Assistant for Mityana District, Mr. Chrizesito Wasswa Buyondo, officiated at a patriotism graduation ceremony at St Joseph Secondary School in Kakindu, Busujju County, where he decried the increasing neglect of parental responsibilities.

"Parenting has no substitute," he said. "Teachers can guide and instruct, but it is parents who must instill discipline and values at home. The future of our nation starts in families."

More than 200 students graduated from a two-week patriotism training program aimed at promoting civic responsibility, moral integrity, and national pride. Buyondo praised the initiative as crucial in nurturing responsible and patriotic citizens.

"A child who learns patriotism early becomes a responsible adult," he said. "Uganda needs young people who love and serve their country."

Both events carried a shared message that Uganda's transformation depends on raising a generation of disciplined, value-driven, and self-reliant youth.

"Our young people are the heartbeat of Buganda and Uganda," Kawuki concluded. "If they remain focused, God-fearing, and creative, the future of this nation will be brighter than ever."

The minister's remarks come at a time when Uganda continues to grapple with youth unemployment and moral decline--challenges that leaders like Kawuki believe can only be solved through education, discipline, and value-based empowerment.