Uganda: Bukedi Regional Police Boss Tells Journalists to Be Accountable

The Bukedi Regional Police Commander, Kapchemut Ayatollaw, has met with media professionals from across the Bukedi subregion in a bid to strengthen collaboration between the police and journalists ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Addressing more than 30 journalists from various media houses, Kapchemut emphasized the media's vital role in shaping public opinion and advancing national development.

"I want to remind us that we play a role in nation building because information is power. How we communicate is very important," he said.

He noted that while journalists have the right to carry out their duties, they are also accountable to regulatory authorities, particularly the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

"Your operations are supervised by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance. So, in whatever we do, we must be accountable. One thing that has hindered our country's progress is that those in positions of power sometimes fail to understand their roles and responsibilities," he added.

Kapchemut urged journalists to focus on storytelling that promotes positive change within communities.

"Let's do stories that make a difference in our communities; they urgently need transformation. Let's be partners in nation-building and fighting crime," he said.

Juma Sayyid, Chairperson of the Bukedi Media Association, commended the RPC for initiating the meeting, describing it as timely and the first of its kind in the region.

"We badly need each other during this election period. This meeting is timely, especially with many new members joining the profession," Juma said.

He, however, raised concerns over strained relations between journalists and some police officers, particularly in Tororo District, where he claimed certain officers undermine media efforts.

"When officials posted here cooperate with us, they get promoted. But those who don't value our work often leave disappointed. We ask that you speak to the current DPC of Tororo to improve relations. We are not enemies," he appealed.

As the country heads into a politically charged season, journalists also reminded police authorities to allow them to operate freely and professionally, noting that both institutions serve the same national interest.

In his closing remarks, Kapchemut reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining mutual respect and cooperation with the media.

"As long as we all understand and respect our roles, we can work together without crossing each other's lines," he said.

The meeting comes as several presidential aspirants begin touring different parts of the country, with the Bukedi subregion expected to host campaign teams in the coming weeks.