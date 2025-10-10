Uganda Bets On Industry to Power Its $500 Billion Dream

Uganda's bold ambition to multiply its economy tenfold to a $500 billion powerhouse is resting squarely on the shoulders of its manufacturing sector -- a pillar the government says will drive employment, exports, and long-term competitiveness.

In an exclusive interview, Mr Moses Kaggwa, director of economic affairs at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, outlined the government's multi-pronged strategy to position manufacturing as the engine of inclusive growth and industrial transformation.

"If Uganda is to achieve sustainable growth and reduce reliance on imports, manufacturing must take center stage," Kaggwa said.

"We are focusing on removing financing bottlenecks, improving infrastructure, and creating an enabling policy environment for industries to thrive."

Kaggwa revealed that the government, in collaboration with commercial banks and development finance institutions, is expanding access to affordable credit for manufacturers -- particularly small and medium enterprises that face capital constraints.

He noted that initiatives under the Uganda Development Bank (UDB) and other financing mechanisms are being scaled up to promote value addition and strengthen industrial linkages across agriculture, minerals, and energy.

Beyond financing, Kaggwa highlighted ongoing infrastructure investments -- from industrial parks to transport corridors -- aimed at lowering production and logistics costs.

"When energy is reliable, transport is efficient, and policy is predictable, manufacturing becomes globally competitive," he said.

With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) creating a single market of more than 1.4 billion people, Uganda's manufacturers are being positioned to scale up production and expand export capacity.

"We are not just manufacturing for Uganda, but for the region and the continent," Kaggwa noted, pointing to opportunities for regional supply chains and industrial integration.

Kaggwa reiterated that manufacturing is not merely one of many sectors but the blueprint for Uganda's tenfold growth vision.

By fostering industrialization, the government hopes to create millions of jobs, increase export earnings, and accelerate technological innovation -- building a resilient economy capable of competing on the continental and global stage.