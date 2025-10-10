Uganda: President Museveni Honours Red Cross Chief Robert Kwesiga

The Secretary General of Uganda Red Cross society Robert Kwesiga was honoured with a prestigious award by President Museveni for his exemplary leadership and distinguished humanitarian service.

Kwesiga's leadership has been central to Uganda Red Cross society transformation over the past one decade in which the organisation was struggling with several organisational and financial crisis of over USD 10 million debts and damaged public reputation.

His leadership cleared all legacy debts and restored donor and public trust reclaiming it's role as Uganda's leading humanitarian responder bringing new partners and programs on board.

The award to Kwesiga was presented during the official independence day celebrations held at Kololo ceremonial grounds reflected the strong and reliable partnership between Uganda Red Cross society and the government of Uganda in handling emergency disaster response, refugee assistance, settlement support, disaster risk reduction and public health interventions including epidermic response and community engagement campaigns.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

'I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the recognition on behalf of Uganda Red Cross society, our incredible staff and volunteers across the country. This accolade is a testament to the power of collective action, community resilience and the spirit of humanity that drives our work every day, Kwesiga said.

Uganda Red Cross Society in conjunction with the office of the prime minister, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Disaster Preparedness have proven to be dependable partner in saving Lives and protecting human dignity across Uganda.