Malawi: DPP MP Noel Lipipa Condemns DPP Hooligans On Kasakula - 'These Thugs Do Not Represent S'

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament Noel Lipipa has issued a fierce condemnation of the barbaric attack on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General George Kasakula, describing the incident as "an affront to the values our party stands for" and "sheer hooliganism that contradicts every DPP principle."

Lipipa said those who stormed Kasakula's office, forced him to make a televised apology to President Peter Mutharika, and drove him out "masqueraded as DPP members" but were in fact "lawless thugs" tarnishing the image of a party built on discipline and order.

"I find this morning's reprehensible harassment of George Kasakula as an affront to the values our party stands for," Lipipa said. "Under the leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the DPP is a party of law and order. There is no tolerance for vigilantism or savagery within our ranks."

He has since demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of those involved, calling on the Malawi Police Service to "ensure the perpetrators are held personally accountable for this heinous act."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Lipipa's remarks come amid widespread national outrage, with many Malawians across political and social divides condemning the attack as a shocking return to the culture of intimidation and political thuggery that citizens thought was behind them.

Observers say the incident is a test of Mutharika's leadership and the DPP's commitment to democratic values in the wake of its return to power.

Lipipa warned that the party must not allow itself to be "defined by the thuggery of a misguided few," saying the DPP's true identity "is, and must remain, one of justice and lawful conduct."

His scathing statement has resonated widely, with citizens urging more senior DPP officials to publicly distance themselves from the violent act and to ensure the rule of law prevails.

"The DPP must choose between discipline and disorder -- between leadership and lawlessness," Lipipa said. "We cannot preach democracy while harbouring thugs."