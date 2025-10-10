Uganda Baati Honoured At 31st Uma Trade Fair

10 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Uganda Baati took center stage at this year's 31st Uganda International Trade Fair, taking home accolades in recognition of its commitment to industrial excellence and sector leadership.

Matia Kasaija, Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development presented the top honor of Best Sector Exhibitor in Building, Construction & Housing Technology to George Arodi, CEO Uganda Baati together with his executive team.

Representing the president of Uganda at the ceremony, Kasaija commended Uganda Baati for its consistent contribution to Uganda's industrial growth.

"Uganda Baati has for more than 60 years now been a pillar in the building and construction sector," the Minister said. "Such companies exemplify the resilience, innovation, and local value addition that drive Uganda's development agenda."

The annual UMA Trade Fair is Uganda's leading industrial and business showcase, drawing more than 1,500 exhibitors, spanning sectors from manufacturing and construction to ICT, agriculture, and energy. This year's theme is Sustainable Industrialization for Inclusive Growth, Employment, and Wealth Creation.

The event offers space for product displays, business clinics, B2B matchmaking, and opportunities for industrial players to engage directly with policymakers and consumers.

For Uganda Baati, the trade fair was a platform to exhibit its full range of roofing and building solutions -- Lifestile, Orientile, Versatile, Covermax, Resincot, Dumuzas, Safbuild, Ultraspan, Safcool and related accessories -- as well as an opportunity to reinforce its positioning in sustainable construction and customer engagement.

Accepting the awards on behalf of Uganda Baati, George Arodi remarked, "Participating in the UMA Trade Fair is always a highlight for us because it allows us to connect directly with our customers, partners, and communities. It's a space to learn, share, and demonstrate how innovation and teamwork continue to drive our success."

Tradeshow attendees were drawn to the company's booth for technical demonstrations, advisory sessions with engineers, and insight into its end-to-end solutions tailored for both homeowners and industrial clients.

This year's double recognition at the UMA Trade Fair stress Uganda Baati's role as an industry frontrunner, and reflect the company's leadership investment in Uganda's manufacturing ecosystem.

