Somalia: Jubaland Cabinet Accuses Federal Government of 'Illegal Interference' in Gedo Region

The Cabinet of the Jubaland State of Somalia has issued a stern warning to the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), accusing it of "illegal interference" in its territories, particularly in the volatile Gedo region, during a ministerial meeting chaired by President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Madobe) on Thursday, October 10, 2025.

In a meeting focused on security and the national political situation, the Jubaland Council of Ministers held extensive discussions on what it termed the Federal Government's "unconstitutional and illegal interference." The cabinet warned that such actions could ignite "a major conflict and lead to clashes causing various losses," raising the specter of renewed violence in a region that has been a flashpoint between the state and federal authorities.

The primary focus of the dispute is the Gedo region, a strategic and often contentious territory within Jubaland. Control over Gedo's administration and its electoral process has been a long-standing point of friction between the Kismayo-based state government and the Mogadishu-based federal government.

The key actors are:

The Jubaland State Government: Led by President Ahmed Madobe, a powerful regional leader.

The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS): Based in Mogadishu and led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The tension stems from a protracted struggle over political autonomy, resource sharing, and security control.

The accusation comes against a backdrop of ongoing political and security challenges in Somalia. The Federal Government has been engaged in a major military offensive against the Al-Shabaab militant group. In regions like Gedo, this campaign often blurs the lines between counter-terrorism operations and political maneuvering, as the FGS may seek to exert greater direct control, which state governments like Jubaland perceive as an overreach and a threat to their constitutional authority.

Alongside the political warning, the Jubaland cabinet also approved several internal measures, demonstrating a focus on its own governance. These included the passage of the Jubaland Health Professionals Act and the approval of its 2026 Annual Budget, valued at over 67 million dollars. These actions signal a dual strategy of confronting external pressures while attempting to solidify its internal administrative functions.

The relationship between Jubaland and the Federal Government has been historically strained. The Gedo region, in particular, has been a hotbed for this power struggle, with both sides previously deploying forces and supporting rival administrations there. This dispute is not merely political; it has direct security implications, as any instability or infighting between formal security forces can create a vacuum that the Al-Shabaab militant group can exploit.

The strongly worded statement from the Jubaland cabinet marks a significant escalation in its political dispute with Mogadishu. By framing the Federal Government's actions as "illegal" and warning of potential conflict, President Madobe is drawing a firm line in the sand over regional autonomy. This development threatens to complicate the fragile security equilibrium in southern Somalia and poses a direct challenge to the federal government's authority, highlighting the deep-seated and unresolved tensions within Somalia's federal structure. The international community, which heavily backs the FGS, will likely be concerned about this new rift opening at a critical time in the fight against Al-Shabaab.