South Africa's New Political Season - From the Rainbow Nation to the Coalition Era

guest column

When South Africa emerged from the shadows of apartheid in 1994, the world looked on in awe. The land of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela — Prisoner 46664 turned President No. 1 — had done the impossible: it had chosen peace over vengeance, democracy over division. The term “Rainbow Nation”, coined by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, captured the euphoria of a country reborn — one where unity, forgiveness, and shared destiny seemed within reach.

For three decades, the African National Congress (ANC) stood as the political embodiment of that promise. Its liberation credentials, moral capital, and popular support gave it commanding majorities at every election since democracy’s dawn. But the rainbow has since dimmed — and the political horizon of South Africa has shifted into uncharted territory: coalition governance.

From Triumph to Tiredness: The Decline of the Majority Rule

The ANC’s early years were marked by optimism and reconstruction. The Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) sought to heal the scars of inequality, while the later GEAR policy tried to modernize a fractured economy. For a while, it worked — millions gained access to water, electricity, and housing. The “new South Africa” was alive with possibility.

But power, left unchecked, grew complacent. By the late 2000s, corruption, patronage, and governance fatigue began to eat away at the ANC’s credibility. The Zuma years, defined by “state capture,” widened the gap between the governed and those who governed. The once-venerated liberation movement found itself trapped in its own struggle — not against apartheid, but against internal rot and public disillusionment.

The results of the 2024 general election confirmed what many had long sensed: South Africa’s era of single-party dominance was over. For the first time since 1994, the ANC failed to secure an outright majority, ushering in a new chapter of coalition politics — a power-sharing arrangement that now extends from the national cabinet to provincial and municipal councils.

A Marriage of Inconvenience — or a Sign of Democratic Maturity?

South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU) is less a love story than a marriage of necessity. Old rivals now share cabinet tables; ideological opposites sit side by side, bound by a fragile consensus. Where one-party rule once brought certainty, coalition politics brings negotiation — sometimes compromise, sometimes conflict.

Yet beneath the tension lies a profound democratic awakening. For the first time, power is distributed, not concentrated. Decisions are debated, policies contested, and accountability — however imperfect — has begun to re-emerge as a core democratic value.

Some see this as chaos. Others call it growth.

The Economy Then and Now

Under ANC majority rule, South Africa experienced cycles of boom and bust. The early 2000s brought steady growth, a strong rand, and expanding black middle class. But inequality persisted — and unemployment became an intergenerational trap.

The shift to coalition governance initially unsettled markets. Yet, ironically, it also brought a cautious sense of stability. Investors, weary of unilateralism and scandal, saw in the GNU a chance for collective restraint — a brake on excess. Still, coalition politics has its costs: decision-making is slower, reforms harder to implement, and egos more difficult to manage.

Whether coalitions can deliver prosperity remains an open question. But they have, at least, diluted impunity.

A More Mature Electorate?

Perhaps the most remarkable transformation is not in Parliament but in the voting booth. The 2024 election reflected a more discerning electorate — one unwilling to hand over unchallenged power to any party.

This is not voter fatigue; it is voter evolution. South Africans have learned that democracy is not about loyalty to liberation, but about performance, integrity, and results. The people have effectively said: We will not be ruled by one party again — we will be governed by all, together.

That is not regression. That is maturity.

Corruption, Service Delivery, and Shared Responsibility

Coalition politics has not magically erased corruption, but it has complicated it. The web of oversight — inter-party scrutiny, competing interests, and public vigilance — has made it harder for any one faction to capture the state.

Service delivery, however, remains uneven. Coordination between coalition partners often stalls progress at municipal levels. But South Africans have grown less tolerant of excuses. In a sense, the electorate now governs by pressure — holding leaders accountable not through slogans, but through fragmented votes that demand cooperation.

Looking Ahead: The 2029 Election and Beyond

As the 2029 elections approach, South Africa stands at a crossroads. The ANC, still the largest party, must now learn humility and adaptation. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has positioned itself as the technocratic reformer, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continue to mobilize the disillusioned youth. Emerging movements such as the MK Party add further complexity — proof that the political soil remains fertile for new ideas and new leaders.

If current trends hold, South Africa is unlikely to return to single-party dominance. The Rainbow Nation, now more politically diverse than ever, seems destined for coalition democracy — a system that reflects both its fractures and its resilience.

Is Africa Ready for Shared Power?

South Africa’s journey — from apartheid prison cells to democratic coalition tables — offers the continent a new model. It shows that power can be shared without violence, that leadership can be collective without collapse.

But this experiment remains fragile. If coalitions succeed, they may redefine African governance for the 21st century: accountability replacing arrogance, partnership replacing patronage. If they fail, nostalgia for the “strong hand” of one-party rule could return.

For now, the nation of Nelson Mandela — Prisoner 46664 turned President, symbol of forgiveness and fortitude — continues to teach the world that democracy is not an event, but a journey.

A rainbow, after all, is not made of one color — but of many, shining together after the storm.

Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.