Africa CDC Launches the African Manufacturing Market Intelligence & Network Analysis (AMMINA) Platform

press release

Accra, Ghana — 10 October 2025 - The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is proud to announce the official launch of the African Manufacturing Market Intelligence & Network Analysis (AMMINA) platform. The launch coincided with the African Healthcare Manufacturing Trade Exhibition and Conference (AHMTEC) in Accra, Ghana, underscoring Africa CDC's commitment to advancing regional manufacturing, innovation and health sovereignty.

AMMINA is a groundbreaking, data-driven platform developed to provide deep insights into Africa's health products manufacturing ecosystem. Building on an initial curation by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the platform, under the custodianship of Africa CDC, is designed to equip African Union (AU) Member States, manufacturers, investors and strategic partners with accurate, comprehensive and actionable data on manufacturers, capacities, product portfolios and market dynamics across the continent.

By offering a clear picture of Africa's health manufacturing landscape, AMMINA aims to unlock opportunities for intra-African trade, attract investment, strengthen partnerships and drive industrial growth in health products manufacturing, advancing Africa's health sovereignty and resilience.

"We are pleased to launch this landmark initiative. AMMINA represents a bold step towards making high-quality, reliable and accessible data available to our Member States and partners," said Dr Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa CDC. "Africa CDC is committed to ensuring that AMMINA becomes a trusted continental resource to advance health products manufacturing, investment and policy decision-making across Africa."

In its current phase, AMMINA maps data from more than 700 manufacturers and over 2,500 health products across 18 African Union Member States. Africa CDC, in collaboration with partners, is expanding this coverage to all 55 AU Member States, ensuring that data remain a continental public good, safeguarded under AU governance and used to advance health sovereignty.

Together with AU institutions, Member States and partners, we will ensure that AMMINA becomes a foundational instrument to unlock Africa's manufacturing potential, catalyse investment and secure the continent's health future.

