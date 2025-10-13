Zimbabwe: Blessed 'Bombshell' Geza Plots October 17 Street Protests Against Mnangagwa and His Cronies

FUGITIVE war veteran, Blessed Runesu Geza, also known as "Cde Bombshell" has called on Zimbabweans to rise against alleged State capture and plunder of natural resources by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his henchmen.

Geza said citizens must come out and join forces on the streets of Harare to express their anger against the 83-year-old Zanu PF leader, who will be in Mutare attending the party's annual conference where a resolution to extend his incumbency beyond his second and final term in 2028 is expected to be tabled.

In a video posted on YouTube this weekend, Geza who is dressed in military fatigues at an undisclosed location, declared that "the time for silence is over."

The former Sanyati legislator, who is wanted by authorities on sedition charges, claimed to speak for a faction of disillusioned liberation war fighters frustrated by what he described as "economic decay and political betrayal."

"Fellow Zimbabweans, l come to you when the situation can nolonger be ignored. The situation has now reached a defining moment-- tasvika kumagumo (we have reached the end)," Geza said.

"Emmerson has chosen to betray the people of Zimbabwe, aligning himself with his criminal cartels, the Zviganandas. He has opted for corruption, looting and open normalisation of thievery within our very government.

"Emmerson has chosen to brutally mutilate our Constitution, massacring the rights of Zimbabweans to the dignity of life through his corrupt machinations. He is the Godfather of corrupt elements...", the outspoken ex-guerrilla fighter said.

"We want an uprising from Plumtree to Mutare, from Zambezi to Limpopo. Everyone must flood the streets -- Mnangagwa must go," Geza said in the video.

The call comes as Zimbabwe faces growing political uncertainty, with reports of internal divisions in the ruling Zanu PF party and rising frustration over economic hardships.

Geza noted that the time was ripe for masses to act decisively and end Mnangagwa's tyranny and plunder of national coffers put at a staggering US$7 billion.

"The time for our suffering has ended. Today marks the final steps to dismantle this madness. We will nolonger standby and let Emmerson and his Zviganandas rob our people of the future and sacred right to vote in 2028. We will nolonger tolerate the resolution seeking to postpone elections, somehow said to represent the will of the people. This is the gravest insult to the dignity of Zimbabweans."

Geza urged Zimbabweans from all walks of life to participate in streets demonstrations set for next Friday coinciding with the climax of the Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference set for Mutare Polytechnic, from 13 to 18, 2025.

"On Friday, 17 October, fellow Zimbabweans, let's say no to State capture by (Kuda) Tagwirei, (Wicknell) Chivayo and their fellow Zviganandas.

"Let's say no to the looting of our State resources, when civil servants are poorly paid, let's say no to the looting of billions when our people die in hospitals without medication, when our women give birth in open spaces.

"This country doesn't belong to Emmerson, his wife and criminal cartels," declared Geza, who is largely viewed to be bidding for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to take over the presidency come 2028.

"The struggle must continue until every Zimbabwean is free from tyranny," Geza said.