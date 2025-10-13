Sudan: At Least 30 Civilians Martyred in El-Fashir Drone Attack By Rebel Militia - 6th Infantry Division

El-Fashir, 11 Oct 2025 (SUNA) - The 6th Infantry Division in El-Fashir, North Darfur State, announced that at least 30 civilians -- including women, men, children, and the elderly -- were martyred, and others injured, as a result of a drone strike carried out by the terrorist militia targeting the displacement shelter at Omdurman Islamic University in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In its daily briefing, the Division stated that eyewitnesses from among the survivors confirmed the presence of a large number of bodies of young men and adults in western El-Fashir, estimated at over 200, believed to have been tortured and killed by the terrorist militia after looting their belongings and gathering them in one location to spread terror.

The Division also referred to numerous crimes and violations committed by the rebel militia against civilians in El-Fashir.

The statement added that the militia's operations have recently shifted towards deliberately targeting civilians, noting that the city witnessed intermittent artillery shelling and suicide drone attacks on several neighborhoods on Saturday.

The 6th Infantry Division reassured the public that the situation is now under the control of the Armed Forces, affirming the firmness and cohesion of the troops across all fronts.

It further announced that the 6th Division had successfully downed a combat drone carrying 120mm shells after it attempted to strike military positions in El-Fashir without achieving its objective.

The statement confirmed that the Division also repelled a hostile infiltration from the northeastern axis on Friday, inflicting heavy losses in lives and equipment, including the death of several commanders, while the remaining militants fled westward.