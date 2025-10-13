Somalia: Delegation Visits Somali Town After Its Liberation From Al-Shabaab

12 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Awdheegle, Somalia — A high-level Somali delegation visited the town of Awdheegle in the Lower Shabelle region on Saturday, shortly after it was recaptured from Al-Shabaab militants in a joint military operation by Somali government forces and African Union peacekeepers under the AUSSOM mission.

The delegation, led by Somali Ground Forces Commander General Sahal Abdullahi Omar Khalid, toured the liberated areas to assess the security situation and congratulate troops on their gains.

"Our forces have made significant progress. This marks another step toward defeating terrorism in Somalia," General Sahal told reporters.

The visit also included Lower Shabelle Governor Ibrahim Aden Ali (Najah), South West State Internal Security Minister Hassan Abdiqadir Mohamed, and senior military officials.

Awdheegle's recapture is part of an ongoing offensive in southern Somalia, where government forces, supported by AU troops, are targeting remaining Al-Shabaab strongholds.

