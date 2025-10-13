Somalia: Tensions Mount in Mogadishu Over Forced Evictions and Public Land Reclaims

Mogadishu, Somalia — A wave of political tensions has swept through the Somali capital in recent days as opposition leaders under the "National Salvation Forum" strongly condemned a government-led operation aimed at reclaiming public land, which has resulted in the displacement of several families.

The evictions, which the government says are necessary to restore state-owned property illegally occupied or developed under previous administrations, have sparked outrage among opposition figures and civil society groups. They accuse the administration of failing to provide alternative housing or compensation to those affected.

"The government's actions are unconstitutional and inhumane," one opposition member said during a recent protest gathering. "You cannot speak of public interest while inflicting harm on vulnerable citizens."

However, not all political figures share that view.

Former Hirshabelle Parliament Speaker Sheikh Osman Barre criticized the opposition's stance, accusing the National Salvation Forum of pursuing political disruption. In an interview with Radio Shabelle, he said the forum lacks constitutional legitimacy and is "fueling chaos under the guise of opposition."

"These groups are not aligned with the legal or democratic framework," Barre said. "They are spreading misinformation and destabilizing the country at a critical time."

Somalia is currently navigating several major political challenges, including long-delayed elections, constitutional reforms, and questions over the management of public lands--issues that continue to deepen divisions among political actors.

The debate over the government's eviction campaign comes amid growing public frustration in Mogadishu, where many residents have been caught between competing political agendas and a lack of clear urban planning.