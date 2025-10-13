Madagascar: South Africa Urges Calm in Madagascar Following Protests

12 October 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has called for "calm and restraint" in Madagascar following recent political developments in the island country.

This as the country's capital, Antananarivo, has been mired protests over the last two weeks.

"The Government of the Republic of South Africa has noted with deep concern the recent political developments in the Republic of Madagascar. We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and the destruction of property that has occurred.

"South Africa calls for calm and restraint from all actors and urges them to do everything necessary to avoid any further action that may escalate tensions or worsen the humanitarian situation," the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said in a statement on Sunday.

Furthermore, all parties are urged to "respect the democratic process and constitutional order".

"It is imperative that any disputes be resolved peacefully through inclusive dialogue, cooperation, and established legal mechanisms. In accordance with the Lomé declaration, South Africa does not support unconstitutional changes of government.

"We wish to recall that regional conflict resolution mechanisms remain at the disposal of the people of Madagascar to facilitate dialogue and a peaceful way forward.

"Minister [Ronald] Lamola reaffirms South Africa's commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution that upholds the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and sustainable development for the region," the statement concluded.

