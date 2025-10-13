Somalia: Somali President Holds Talks With Ethiopian PM to Bolster Bilateral Ties, Regional Stability

12 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh arrived in Addis Ababa on Sunday for an official visit, where he held high-level talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing regional cooperation.

The discussions focused on deepening ties between the two neighboring nations, with both leaders highlighting the importance of collaboration rooted in mutual respect, good neighborliness, and shared interests.

Emphasis was placed on development cooperation while reaffirming the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Mohamud stressed Somalia's unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability, calling for greater coordination in the fight against terrorism.

He affirmed that Somalia stands ready to play a constructive role in fostering security and cooperation across the Horn of Africa.

The visit forms part of broader efforts to advance diplomatic engagement and reinforce strategic partnerships between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.