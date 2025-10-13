Somalia: Somali President Holds Talks With Ethiopian PM to Bolster Bilateral Ties, Regional Stability

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh arrived in Addis Ababa on Sunday for an official visit, where he held high-level talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing regional cooperation.

The discussions focused on deepening ties between the two neighboring nations, with both leaders highlighting the importance of collaboration rooted in mutual respect, good neighborliness, and shared interests.

Emphasis was placed on development cooperation while reaffirming the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Mohamud stressed Somalia's unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability, calling for greater coordination in the fight against terrorism.

He affirmed that Somalia stands ready to play a constructive role in fostering security and cooperation across the Horn of Africa.

The visit forms part of broader efforts to advance diplomatic engagement and reinforce strategic partnerships between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa.