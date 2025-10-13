Somalia: Somali PM Meets Qatari Ambassador, Extends Condolences Over Deadly Egypt Crash

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Sunday held a meeting in Mogadishu with Qatar's Ambassador to Somalia, Dr. Abdullah Bin Salem Al Nuaimi, to discuss strengthening the historic and strategic relations between the two brotherly nations, with a focus on political, economic, and development cooperation.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barre conveyed an official message of condolence from the Federal Government of Somalia to the Government and people of Qatar, following a tragic road accident in Egypt that claimed the lives of three Qatari nationals and injured several others.

"The Federal Republic of Somalia extends its heartfelt condolences to our brothers and sisters in Qatar over the tragic loss of Qatari citizens in a car accident near the city of Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt. We pray for mercy upon those who lost their lives and a swift recovery for the injured," said the Prime Minister.

Barre also reiterated Somalia's unwavering support for the Government and people of Qatar, praising the Gulf nation's ongoing contributions to Somalia's development and its strong bilateral partnership.

The meeting reflects the deepening diplomatic ties between Mogadishu and Doha, as both countries continue to enhance collaboration on mutual interests across various sectors.