South Africa: Late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa Was a 'Remarkable Leader'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the late Ambassador Nkosinathi "Nathi" Mthethwa as a "remarkable leader" whose conviction helped to steer South Africa's march towards democracy.

The President was speaking during the Ambassador's funeral held at Kwambonambi in KwaZulu-Natal following his passing at the age of 58 in Paris, France where he was stationed as South Africa's Head of Mission.

"We gather here today, in mourning and in gratitude, to honour the life of a remarkable leader - someone whose courage, conviction and compassion helped steer our nation toward freedom and justice.

"Comrade Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa has been taken away from us, yet in the echoes of his deeds, in the memories we share of him, and in the lives, he touched, his spirit endures as does the many lessons we must learn from his illustrious life," he said on Sunday.

Mthethwa was an anti-apartheid activist who joined the students' movement in his teens and eventually leading him to join the ANC's underground work in the 1980s.

"The man we are laying to rest today was an unapologetic activist. From the earliest days of his activism, Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa refused to accept the injustice of apartheid. Faced with laws that sought to divide, demean and destroy, he responded not with resignation, but with resolve.

"Whether organising workers at the Just Juice factory, organising underground meetings, mobilising young people, offering comfort wheractiviste there was despair or organising for peaceful resistance, he placed himself on the frontlines - not because he sought glory, but because he believed in the correctness of our struggle for freedom and the dignity of every person," the President said.

Following the dawn of democracy, Mthethwa served as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture from 2014 - March 2023 and also as Police Minister from 2008 - 2014.

He was then selected by President Ramaphosa as the Ambassador to France.

"He was an advocate of culture, heritage and identity. As Minister of Arts, Culture and Sport, his work spoke to more than just policy. He believed in the power of culture to heal, to unite, to affirm who we are, people of many languages, many traditions, yet one nation. He believed in giving young people space to shine.

"As ambassador, he took South Africa's mission abroad seriously: not just in diplomacy, but in forging friendships, alliances, mutual respect. In doing so, he sought to ensure our story, our values, our hopes are known in the world, and that the world's opportunities are open to us," the President said.

Turning to Mthethwa's family, President Ramaphosa offered these words of solace: "[We] know this loss is deeply personal. We recognise the many private sacrifices you made so that Comrade Nathi might carry public burdens.

"Today, we share your grief. We stand with you in sorrow, but also in pride: of a life lived with integrity, of a mission fulfilled that was bigger than any single person, but which needed people like Nyambose to bring it into being.

"The nation weeps with you. The state may offer ceremonies, honours, statements - but none of that replaces presence, love, grief. May you find strength in memories: of who he was at home, the laughter, the small acts of kindness, the ideals he lived by," he said.

The President called on society to honour the late Ambassador by renewing the commitment to changing the lives of South Africans.

"Let us honour Nathi Mthethwa's memory by renewed commitment. By ensuring that the freedoms he fought and worked for are protected. By confronting inequality wherever it still exists. By raising our voices for those still voiceless.

"Let us live up to the ideals that inspired Comrade Nathi to fight for equality, justice, compassion and unity," President Ramaphosa said.

Mthethwa was honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2. The Special Official Funeral Category 2 declared by President Ramaphosa entailed ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service (SAPS).