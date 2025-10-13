Somalia Secures Historic Seat in East African Legislative Assembly

MOGADISHU, Somalia - In a landmark move for its regional integration, the Federal Government of Somalia has taken a decisive step towards formally joining the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), marking the first time the nation will be represented in the parliamentary arm of the East African Community (EAC).

The Speakers of Somalia's Federal Parliament have officially constituted a special committee tasked with selecting the members who will represent the country in the EALA. This committee, chaired by MP Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan (Nuux), with Senator Zamzam Ibrahim Ali as Deputy Chair, is responsible for preparing a list of qualified candidates that will subsequently be presented to the full Federal Parliament for a final vote. This procedural step formally initiates Somalia's process of securing its seats in the regional assembly.

The selection process is occurring within the Federal Parliament of Somalia in Mogadishu. The seats being pursued are in the East African Legislative Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania, the legislative body of the East African Community.

The Federal Parliament of Somalia: The Speakers of both houses (the People's Assembly and the Upper House) are driving the process.

The Speakers of both houses (the People's Assembly and the Upper House) are driving the process. The Special Selection Committee: A cross-parliamentary team led by MP Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan (Nuux) and including other prominent lawmakers like MP Abdi Ibrahim Warsame (Qowdhan) and Senator Iftin Hassan Iman (Baasto).

A cross-parliamentary team led by MP Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan (Nuux) and including other prominent lawmakers like MP Abdi Ibrahim Warsame (Qowdhan) and Senator Iftin Hassan Iman (Baasto). The Federal Government: The executive branch has pledged its full support to facilitate the committee's work.

This development is historic for several reasons:

Full Regional Integration: It signifies Somalia's transition from an EAC member state to one that is fully participating in the bloc's political structures. This follows the country's accession to the EAC in 2023. A Visible Political Voice: Membership in EALA gives Somalia a direct platform to advocate for its national interests regarding regional security, economic partnerships, and trade policies. Symbol of Progress: It is seen as a testament to Somalia's ongoing political recovery and its commitment to being an active and collaborative player in East African affairs.

The specially formed committee will now begin its work to vet and propose a list of candidates who meet the EALA's eligibility criteria. This list will then be submitted to the full Federal Parliament for approval. Once elected, the Somali representatives will take their seats in Arusha, joining colleagues from the other eight EAC partner states.

Somalia was formally admitted into the East African Community in 2023 after years of lobbying. The EAC is a strategic regional bloc aimed at increasing economic integration, including the establishment of a customs union, a common market, and a monetary union. Gaining representation in the EALA is a critical next step in solidifying its place within this framework.

The formation of the selection committee for EALA representatives is more than a procedural formality; it is a historic milestone for Somalia's diplomatic and political re-engagement with the Horn of Africa. By securing a voice in the regional parliament, Somalia gains a powerful tool to shape policies that directly impact its security, economy, and future.

This move solidifies its return to the regional stage as a full-fledged member, with the potential to influence the EAC's agenda for years to come. The international community and regional partners will be watching closely as Somalia prepares to assert its influence in one of Africa's most dynamic economic blocs.