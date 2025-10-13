Uganda: Museveni Promises Roads, Health Upgrades and New Funds for Zombo

President Museveni has likened his government's development approach to the gradual slaughter of a cow -- a patient, step-by-step process -- as he outlined new plans for roads, health facilities, and youth support during his campaign tour of Zombo District.

Addressing residents at Zombo Upper Primary School playground on Saturday, the NRM presidential candidate was received with chants and cheers from a crowd waving party regalia.

He acknowledged widespread concern over the poor state of roads in West Nile, particularly the Nebbi-Goli-Zombo-Vurra commercial route and the Nebbi-Arua City road, which traders say are crippling business and transport.

But Museveni told residents that the roads would be upgraded in phases, explaining that the construction contract for the Nebbi-Zombo-Vurra road is scheduled to be signed in April 2026.

"Development is like slaughtering a cow -- you start with one leg, then another," Museveni said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

"We are moving systematically. You cannot eat the whole cow at once."

The President also announced a raft of projects aimed at boosting health and education in the district. Seven health centres and one district hospital are set for construction or upgrade under the new plan.

Atyenda Health Centre II will be upgraded to Health Centre III for Zombo Town Council.

Padea Health Centre II will also be elevated to Health Centre III.

A new Health Centre III will be established in Nyapea Sub-county, while Paidha Health Centre III will be upgraded to Health Centre IV.

The district hospital will be constructed in Athuma Sub-county, on land already donated by the community.

Museveni also revealed that his government plans to introduce two new funds -- one to support university students and another dedicated to religious and cultural leaders.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, who attended the rally, praised Zombo's leaders for persistently advocating for their people.

"The MPs from this area have been consistent in raising critical issues -- connecting West Nile to the national grid and improving our roads. We may not have achieved everything yet, but the process has started," Tayebwa said.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong reinforced the President's message, urging voters to "protect the gains" made under the NRM government.

"We have done a lot, but there's still more to be done," Todwong noted. "We must continue improving in areas like road infrastructure, electricity, water, and education."

Residents, however, called for the upgrade of Paidha Town Council to a Municipality, citing its rapid growth and commercial potential.

Meanwhile, First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni, who accompanied the President, appealed to the people of West Nile to maintain peace and unity.

"Peace is the foundation of all the development we are talking about," she said. "Let us preserve it so that our children can benefit from these government programs."

As the campaign trail rolls through northern Uganda, Museveni's "cow-slaying" analogy has become a talking point -- both for its humour and its reflection of the NRM's gradualist development approach.

For the people of Zombo, the real test will be whether the promised projects move from speeches to construction sites.