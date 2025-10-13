Uganda: Kiplimo Runs 7th Fastest Time to Win Chicago Marathon

Uganda's long-distance star Jacob Kiplimo has stormed to victory at the 2025 Chicago Marathon, clocking 2:02:23 -- the seventh-fastest time in marathon history and the fastest ever by a Ugandan.

The 24-year-old put up a commanding display on Sunday, outpacing a world-class field that included Kenya's Amos Kipruto, who finished second after a hard-fought chase through the streets of Chicago.

Kiplimo's triumph marks a historic milestone, earning Uganda its first-ever World Marathon Major title. His performance also shattered the previous national record, further cementing his status as one of the most versatile distance runners in the world.

Just six months after making a sensational marathon debut in London -- where he finished second -- Kiplimo showcased both tactical intelligence and endurance to dominate in only his second 42.195-kilometre race.

At the halfway point, he crossed in a blistering 60:16, a split that briefly put him on world record pace.

Though he slowed slightly in the closing kilometres, Kiplimo maintained full control, breaking away decisively in the final stretch to seal victory with composure and confidence.

His win adds to Uganda's growing distance-running legacy, joining Olympic and World Championship titles already under his belt.