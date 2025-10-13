Kenya: Government to Tackle Misinformation By Opposition'

12 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nyandarua — The Government has reaffirmed its commitments to tackle and deal with the escalating threat of misinformation and disinformation.

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano have said that Kenyans were being fed with false propaganda and misinformation by the opposition, a move that has led to many discrediting the government and losing faith in it.

However, the two senior government officials have said that the government was hitting the ground to listen to the people and the challenges they were facing, while at the same time, expounding on crucial programmes and projects the government was undertaking.

They spoke at Ol-Joro orok Stadium in Nyandarua County during a Public engagement forum where they noted that the unchecked spread of false information by the opposition severely erodes the national fabric, emphasizing the critical need for Kenyans to discern the truth from falsehood.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They observed that lack of proper information by the public had led to many of them losing faith with the government but called for the need as a country to engage in deep reflection on these issues.

They enumerated a number of crucial development projects the government was undertaking across the country among them construction of the Affordable Housing project, rural electrification, improvement of major roads to bitumen among others.

The leaders urged Kenyans to support the government for significant development and emphasized that Kenyans can only access essential services like improved road infrastructure and water through the government and castigated those who oppose every development initiative for the sake of it.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.