Kenya: Mudavadi Hails Police Service for Global Peacekeeping Record

Tana River — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has lauded the National Police Service (NPS) for its exemplary performance in international peacekeeping efforts, noting that the Kenyan force has participated in over 50 peace missions around the world.

Speaking at a homecoming ceremony for newly appointed Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission Amani Komora, in Tana River County, Mudavadi praised the professionalism of Kenyan officers, urging the country's security leadership to uphold this legacy.

"I reflected on the exceptional reputation of the Kenyan Police Service as one of the most professional and disciplined security forces in the world," he said

Mudavadi cited the deployment of more than 800 Kenyan police officers to Haiti, nearly 12,000 kilometres away, as a recent example of the country's contribution to global peace and stability.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Over the course of a 15-month mission, not a single human rights violation has been recorded. This is a powerful testament to their professionalism and sense of duty," the PCS stated.

In his remarks, the PCS celebrated Komora's distinguished service and unwavering commitment to national cohesion and institutional integrity.

He lauded Komora's leadership as an inspiration to the youth and a testament to the transformative power of dedication and discipline.

Mudavadi called on Komora to maintain the high standards set by his predecessor, Eliud Kinuthia, and to ensure the integrity and professionalism of the service remain intact during his tenure.

The PCS appealed to the residents and leaders of Tana River County to protect the peace and harmony in their communities, because lasting peace is not only the foundation of security but also a magnet for investment and development.