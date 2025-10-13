Kenya: 'Nairobi Cannot Continue to Be the City in the Filth,' - President Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced a new partnership between the national government and the Nairobi City County aimed at tackling the capital's persistent garbage and waste management challenges.

Speaking on Saturday, President Ruto said the joint initiative will involve the engagement of private sector players to support waste collection and disposal efforts across the city.

"Nairobi cannot continue to be the city in the filth. You see that we have already started cleaning the Nairobi River. And now all estates are in the final stages of signing an agreement with the private sector on how we are going to clean this city. It cannot continue the way it is," the Head of State said when he attended Sunday Service to commemorate AIC Ziwani Church 70 years of faith and dedicated service.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over poor sanitation and waste accumulation in various parts of Nairobi, which has negatively impacted the city's environment and public health.

President Ruto noted that Nairobi roads are still below standard. He stated that government will allocate resources to improve and expand the city's road network

"We must not have mud along our roads. This city will have streetlights so that we make sure that Nairobi is clean, becomes motorable and a city in the light, not in darkness. I have committed that the national government will provide resources," he pledged.