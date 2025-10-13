Kenya: Experts Warn of Rising Mental Health Crisis Linked to Climate Change

Nairobi — Climate change, once viewed primarily as an environmental threat, is increasingly emerging as a public health concern, with researchers warning that its effects are triggering a silent mental health crisis across Kenya.

Experts from the KEMRI-Wellcome Trust have cautioned that droughts, floods, and rising temperatures are driving up cases of psychological distress, depression, and trauma-related disorders, particularly in communities directly affected by extreme weather.

In an interview with Capital FM, Margaret Reuben, a clinician at KEMRI-Wellcome Trust, said acute disasters such as floods and storms often lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), grief, and acute stress reactions.

"Prolonged crises like drought and food insecurity can trigger chronic anxiety, depression, and hopelessness, while displacement and social disruptions often result in family stress, domestic violence, and substance misuse," Reuben said.

She added that the most commonly reported mental health problems include psychological distress, anxiety, depressive disorders, and substance abuse, especially in areas where health services are weak.

A World Health Organization (WHO) report indicates that low- and middle-income countries, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, are bearing the brunt of these mental health impacts, with farmers, women, indigenous people, and emergency responders being most vulnerable due to their exposure to climate risks.

Reuben noted that rural farmers and pastoralists are disproportionately affected because their livelihoods depend directly on agriculture and livestock, both highly sensitive to climate variability.

"Rural populations have weaker safety nets, limited access to mental health services, and few resources to cushion against repeated climate shocks," she explained.

Children growing up in such environments, she added, face long-term developmental, emotional, and cognitive harm.

Despite increased advocacy on climate-related mental health, Reuben said Kenya's healthcare system remains underprepared due to poor data collection, weak integration of mental health into primary healthcare, and a lack of national policies linking the two crises.

Communities have adopted informal coping mechanisms, including faith-based practices, traditional counselling, and community support networks, but Reuben warned that these are insufficient to meet the growing need.

She urged the government and research institutions to integrate mental health into climate adaptation plans, train local leaders in psychological first aid, and include mental health in early warning and disaster preparedness systems.

"Research institutions like KEMRI can play a critical role by generating policy-relevant data, engaging decision-makers, and advocating for the inclusion of mental health in Kenya's climate resilience strategies," Reuben said.

"This is no longer just an environmental issue -- it's about human survival, dignity, and mental resilience," she added.