Ethiopia: Mega Projects Play Vital Roles in Soaring National Productivity, Manufacturers Say

Ethiopia's large-scale development projects are significantly increasing national productivity, say leaders from across the manufacturing sectors.

President of Wheat Producers and Exporters Association, Million Bogale told ENA that these national initiatives have substantially expanded the capacity of the manufacturing industry.

He added that recent macroeconomic reforms and the creation of supportive operational systems have also been key factors in driving the country's productivity growth.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He also emphasized the importance of developments in infrastructure, energy supply, inputs, and technology in revitalizing the industrial sector.

Specifically, he noted the recent construction of a urea fertilizer factory under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and describing this factory as a key driver of agricultural productivity and a crucial step toward achieving food self-sufficiency.

The president also stressed that producing fertilizer locally will significantly help the country reduce its reliance on imports, thereby conserving foreign exchange and strengthening economic independence.

Solomon Mulugeta, General Manager of the Ethiopian Basic Steel and Engineering Industries Association, echoed these positive sentiments, stating that national development projects have opened up significant opportunities for the manufacturing sector.

These projects are crucial, he noted, for expanding production capacity to meet the growing demand for steel in construction and infrastructure.

The director also praised the government's efforts to address the industrial sector's energy needs and diversify the country's energy sources.

He cited the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the first phase of the Ogaden Liquefied Natural Gas Project as major achievements, underscoring their critical role in supplying additional power to energy-intensive industries, such as steel manufacturing.

"These energy projects are of great importance and will make a substantial contribution to the country's economic growth," Solomon concluded.

Aklilu Abate, Chairman of the Machinery Manufacturers Association, described the ongoing development projects as a testament to strong leadership and national commitment.

Recalling past challenges, such as energy shortages that previously limited industrial productivity, Abate noted the significant improvements that have since taken place.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These projects have created new opportunities for manufacturing industries to scale up their production," he said. "As a result, the sector is now better positioned to contribute more effectively to the national economy."

He concluded that the current and planned mega projects are instrumental in easing pressure on industries and accelerating Ethiopia's economic transformation.