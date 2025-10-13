Kenya: Gachagua Criticizes Government for Importing Rice and Public Sector Failures

Kirinyaga — DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has castigated the Kenya Kwanza government, raising concerns over what he terms the unnecessary importation of rice into the country.

The former Deputy President accused the government of engaging in "budgeted corruption" by purchasing large quantities of imported rice, a move he claims is intended to undermine the substantial stocks of locally produced rice.

He emphasized that instead of supporting local agriculture, the government is discouraging rice farmers in Kirinyaga County and nationwide.

According to Gachagua, the authorities have failed to create an enabling environment for farmers through meaningful investments and supportive policies, thereby pushing many into deeper poverty.

Amidst the country's numerous challenges, Gachagua criticized the government for focusing on what he described as "unnecessary priorities."

He accused President William Ruto of spending public funds on campaign helicopters while essential sectors like healthcare remain neglected.

Gachagua further highlighted that university lecturers are yet to receive their owed salaries, and other critical public services have stalled, portraying a leadership seemingly disconnected from the urgent needs of Kenyans.