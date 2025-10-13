Zimbabwe: Development in Focus, As Zanu-PF's Busy Conference Week Begins

PREPARATIONS for ZANU PF's 22nd National People's Conference, which will be held in Mutare this week, are now complete, with officials confident of a glitch-free indaba.

Yesterday, party chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri led the National Coordinating Committee on a tour of the Mutare Polytechnic grounds, the venue of the conference.

In an interview on the sidelines of the tour, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the conference will start with a Politburo meeting on Tuesday, followed by a Central Committee meeting on Wednesday in Harare.

Delegates will then travel to Mutare on Thursday.

"Yes, we met today (yesterday) for the fourth time as the National Coordinating Committee responsible for organising the 22nd National People's Conference," she said.

"Reports were presented as usual by sub-committees, and I can safely say we are good to go. Last week, I reported that we only had 5 percent (of preparations) to attend to, to make sure that we are 100 percent ready.

"Today, as you witnessed, everything is 100 percent ready. We are all ready to go. The first is the well-furnished main hall. The offices were also not quite ready, but now they are ready, well-furnished, and we are very happy."

Power supplies have been assured, while all roads have been spruced up.

"I would also like to report that we have raised adequate resources. As we speak, as the ZANU PF leadership and well-wishers, we have raised almost US$4 million, with US$2 million coming from the leadership," she said.

"So, we can safely say that we have taken care of the major expenses, including accommodation for delegates. All the food; in fact, we can feed 10 000 people from the donations that were made, but our tradition dictates that any balance remaining after feeding 5 000 delegates will be donated to hospitals, orphanages and other institutions that require assistance."

Packed programme

As part of his packed schedule, President Mnangagwa, who is the party's First Secretary, is expected to commission the Mega Market Milling Plant on Thursday.

On the same day, he will also commission the National Pharmaceutical Warehouse constructed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

"The President will also launch the national tree-planting initiative by leading a tree-planting exercise at the site where the new ZANU PF provincial offices will be built, adjacent to the conference venue," said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

However, the planned commissioning of the Grain Marketing Board silos has been postponed to November, as some touch-ups are still required.

Billboards have been erected at 20 strategic points leading to Mutare, and delegates are expected to receive their regalia before the conference.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri expressed gratitude to ZANU PF Manicaland province for support towards the conference.

"They have surpassed all our expectations, so thank you to ZANU PF Manicaland. What is also pleasing is that all the regalia has been delivered, and the Politburo, Central Committee members and even the delegates will receive their regalia before attending the conference.

"So, it will be a colourful conference because we have provided all the regalia," she said.

Some delegates, such as those from Bulawayo and Matabeleland South, are planning to visit the Chimoio Liberation War Shrine in Mozambique, where thousands of freedom fighters were killed in ground and air attacks by the Rhodesian Security Forces.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza is reportedly making arrangements with his Mozambican counterpart to facilitate the visits.

Solidarity

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the ruling party was also expecting solidarity messages from across the world.

"We are also expecting solidarity messages from friendly governments, friendly political parties and our affiliates locally, including farmers, indigenous churches and traditional churches," she added.

"We are surprised by the overwhelming support. You have witnessed that we have extended the exhibition centre for companies interested in showcasing their products, and we have expanded due to demand. ZANU PF remains a popular party -- a people's party. The support demonstrates that people support our President and the party's policies, particularly the progress towards Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which is transitioning to NDS2. We are looking forward to a successful conference."

The conference will end on Saturday with a gala at the Mutare Showgrounds.

In a separate interview, ZANU PF spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said: "We are expecting delegates from sister revolutionary parties such as the ANC of South Africa, FRELIMO of Mozambique, SWAPO of Namibia, Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania, the People's Liberation Movement of Angola (MPLA), China, Russia and other friendly countries," he said.

He also called on investors to consider opportunities in Manicaland province.

"The province is rich in minerals, particularly chrome, gold and emeralds. Mining activities in these sectors provide employment and generate significant revenue through exports," he said.

"In terms of agriculture, the province has fertile land suitable for various agricultural activities. Key crops include tobacco, maize and horticultural products, which contribute to food security and export earnings.

"On tourism, attractions such as the Vumba Mountains and various national parks promote eco-tourism, providing jobs in hospitality and related services and generating foreign currency."